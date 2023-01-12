Blue Bombers sign veteran offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to 1-year contract extension
Hardrick has been stalwart on high-powered Winnipeg offence for past 6 seasons
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed veteran American offensive tackle Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year contract extension Wednesday.
The six-foot-five, 319-pound Hardrick was slated to become a free agent next month.
Hardrick returns for a seventh season with Winnipeg. He started 17 regular-season games at right tackle last season and was part of a Bombers offence that finished first in touchdowns (58) and second in offensive points (28.2), rushing yards (113.5) and fewest sacks (29).
Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros was named the CFL's outstanding player for a second consecutive season while running back Brady Oliveira recorded his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign.
Hardrick has also spent time in the CFL with the B.C. Lions (2014) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2015). He has appeared in 115 career regular-season CFL games.
