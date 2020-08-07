Winnipeg Blue Bombers unveil Grey Cup championship rings celebrating 2019 win
11 sapphire stones lining outer edge represent Blue Bombers' 11 Grey Cups
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers unveiled their 2019 Grey Cup championship rings on Thursday night.
Made by Canadian jeweller Baron Championship Rings, the diamond-studded two-toned ring celebrates Winnipeg's 33-12 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last November.
The distinctive Blue Bombers "W" made of diamonds and custom blue enamel sits atop the ring.
The outer edge of the face is lined with 11 sapphire stones representing the organization's total championship wins and is complemented by the title of "Grey Cup Champions."
One shoulder displays the player's name and number in diamonds over the IG Field background.
The opposite side features the Winnipeg skyline behind the Grey Cup and the Golden Boy, framed by the team name and year.
A personalized message unique to each player is engraved in the ring with the final score of the 107th Grey Cup etched above the phrase "For The W."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.