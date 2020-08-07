Winnipeg Blue Bombers unveil Grey Cup championship rings celebrating 2019 win

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers unveiled their 2019 Grey Cup championship rings on Thursday night.

Made by Canadian jeweller Baron Championship Rings, the diamond-studded two-toned ring celebrates Winnipeg's 33-12 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last November.

The distinctive Blue Bombers "W" made of diamonds and custom blue enamel sits atop the ring.

The outer edge of the face is lined with 11 sapphire stones representing the organization's total championship wins and is complemented by the title of "Grey Cup Champions."

One shoulder displays the player's name and number in diamonds over the IG Field background.

The opposite side features the Winnipeg skyline behind the Grey Cup and the Golden Boy, framed by the team name and year.

A personalized message unique to each player is engraved in the ring with the final score of the 107th Grey Cup etched above the phrase "For The W."