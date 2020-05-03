101-year-old Blue Bombers fan hoping for 70th consecutive CFL season, despite pandemic

Like most sports fans these days, Ralph Wild is trying to find other ways to fill the void in his life. With leagues around the globe on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic and no live games to watch, flipping through the channels is mostly an exercise in frustration.

"It's got to a point where everything is centred around sport, I think. When I have the TV on, most of the day I'm watching sports. I watch the news of course, some nature programs, but sports was the main thing," Wild says.

"But now that there's no sports on so what do we have? I don't even bother turning the TV on much anymore, to be honest."

A trivial matter in the grand scheme of life, sure, but you'll forgive Wild if his patience might be running a little thin. You see, the Winnipeg man is 101 years old.

