Blue Bombers celebrate with Grey Cup at IG Field

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers brought a special guest to party with them at IG Field Wednesday night.

The Grey Cup is the centre of attention as Winnipeg kicks off its celebration with fans after the Bombers raised the CFL championship trophy for a second consecutive season, prevailing 33-25 in an overtime thriller over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.

Linebacker Kyrie Wilson dashed the hopes of the hometown Ticats by intercepting Hamilton backup quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, whose pass deflected off a pair of Bombers defenders before Wilson corralled the football and another Grey Cup for the Blue and Gold.

Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, who was named the league's most outstanding player just days before the 108th Grey Cup, was also the game's MVP.

Collaros completed 21 of 32 passes for 240 yards, with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

With the Bombers trailing 22-10 entering the fourth quarter, Collaros engineered three scoring drives, while trade-deadline acquisition Sergio Castillo booted two of his five field goals and two singles to put Winnipeg in front 25-22.

Hamilton forced overtime when Michael Domagala converted a 13-yard field goal, but the Ticats were unable to respond to Collaros' game-winning overtime drive that was capped off by a 13-yard TD strike to Darvin Adams.