Deal or no deal? Collective bargaining agreement controversy falls on eve of Bombers training camp

More than a few of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers went to bed Saturday night wondering whether they would be stepping onto IG Field the next morning for training camp, following a collapse of their newly negotiated collective bargaining agreement with the Canadian Football League.

The CFL and CFLPA's deal fell apart over miscommunication after weeks of negotiating, then a few hours later, the deal and training camp were back on. The new version of the CBA was signed, sealed and delivered.

"Everybody from around the league from team to team was pretty much contacting each other and trying to keep everyone in the loop," said newly signed defensive lineman Willie Jefferson. "We're just trying to stay together as a team, as a league, as players, we talked and we all just want to be on the same page."

Defensive lineman Willie Jefferson says he was following the action of the CBA very closely.

A leaked memo from Bombers players was sent to each person on the roster advising them not to show up for training camp until a deal was finalized.

"Early in the nighttime, by 10, 11 o'clock, when guys were really trying to wind down, if you didn't know what was happening you went to bed guessing," said Jefferson.

The newly signed Blue Bomber wasn't the only one who struggled with the air of uncertainty.

"As a player, for the most part, everything is going through three or four channels and you're kind of unsure, the main thing was staying the course till you got all the information," said veteran starting quarterback, Matt Nichols.

After a few hours of uncertainty, the two sides struck a deal.

"To see the things that did happen late last night did happen, it was a relief to know that the PA was still fighting to get everything handled for the player," said Jefferson.

The deal being finalized came as a relief to Nichols, too, who wanted nothing more than to get back on the field and reap the rewards of his off-season work.

"As football players you never want to deal with these other things, but when you get on the field, all that goes by the wayside and out here competing with the guys. I think everyone was happy to be doing that today," said Nichols.

New additions

While Willie Jefferson is suiting up for the first time in the blue and gold, the team will see a familiar face line up on the offensive side with the return of star wideout, Chris Matthews.

Matthews, who was named Most Outstanding Rookie with the Bombers in 2012, also played a handful of seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens.Last season he suited up for the Calgary Stampeders, helping them win the 2018 Grey Cup.

Newly signed star wide-receiver Chris Matthews is thrilled to be back for a second go as a Winnipeg Blue Bomber. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News)

With his Grey Cup and NFL experience in tow, the 6'5" wide receiver signed a three-year contract to return to Winnipeg, a place close to his heart.

"I knew that I was going to come back here. I had the most fun here," he said. "It's where it all started for me, it's where I got my name at, it's amazing."

It's been almost six years since Matthews was a Blue Bomber. During his time away, he said he flipped a switch.

"More skilled, more detailed, more focused ... I think I'm just an all-round really good receiver," said Matthews.

Matthews isn't the only excited about his return to Winnipeg.

"There's not many guys his size with his talent," said Nichols.

Nichols, who struggled in stretches last year, has an inkling Matthews will help bolster the team's offence for years to come.

"He brings an extra dynamic to us and he'll help take some pressure off our other guys. He's a huge get and I couldn't be more excited to work with him," he said.

As for Jefferson — who comes with his own championship experience, having won the Grey Cup in 2015 with the Edmonton Eskimos — settling in is key.

"I'm fitting in really well right now, just getting acclimated to everything, coaches, playbook, the tempo at practice, so it's coming along," said Jefferson.

Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea reviews plans for training camp with an assistant coach. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News)

Not only are his teammates excited to have him, but head coach Mike O'Shea is glad Jefferson won't be hunting down his quarterback for a change.

"The one thing about Willie is that he makes plays, he's super athletic and turns that athleticism into plays against his opponents," said O'Shea.

Similar faces

The team is returning nearly 45 veterans this year, including the CFL's most outstanding defensive player in Adam Bighill, who feels the added comfort will help the team going forward.

"We have the least amount of moves and the greatest amount of continuity and guys who have been here. [I think] that's always important — guys who have played together, that's only a benefit," he said.

O'Shea, who will be calling the action from the sidelines, said keeping players and people around has been a focus of the franchise.

"It's hard to achieve, lots of teams, lots of guys ... but with a core intact, you can survive that," said O'Shea.

While there are plenty of returning faces, one that's noticeably missing is wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins, who has not responded to the team's calls.

"We had a hard time getting a hold of him, so he's on the suspended list. We'll see where it goes from there," he said.

O'Shea said the team still had not been able to get in touch as of Sunday afternoon.

Training camp runs until May 23 and all practices, which are open are open to the public, will be held at IG Field.

The Bombers kick off their pre-season May 31, when the Edmonton Eskimos visit.