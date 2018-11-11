'I do believe that we are unstoppable': Confident Bomber fans heading west for historic clash with Roughriders

If you look hard enough, you'll find a few islands of blue-and-gold amid an ocean of green when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers face the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Sunday.

The CFL's West Division semifinal will mark the first time in the lives of many fans that the Bombers will play their arch-rivals in a post-season game on Saskatchewan turf.

The teams last met in a playoff game in Regina way back in 1975, when the Riders beat the Bombers 42-24 in a first-round matchup.

Bombers fan Wayne Skorodenski hadn't even been born when that game was played, so he certainly wasn't going to miss this one.

"In our household, we absolutely hate the Riders," said Skorodenski on Saturday, the day before he planned to hit the Trans-Canada with his wife and two good friends.

"I grew up going to games with my parents, started going to games as a teenager with my bro, and found a girl that loved the Bombers just as much as I did, and we've been going to every single game since 2008 together."

Travelling to CFL games is nothing new for Skorodenski and his family. He attended the final game at Taylor Field in Regina in 2016, as well as the first game at the new Mosaic Stadium the following season.

He and his brother saw the Bombers lose to the Riders at the 2007 Grey Cup in Toronto, but his wife Meghan had the last laugh two years later, when she watched Saskatchewan lose the 2009 Grey Cup to Montreal in the infamous "too-many-men" game.

"She said that was the best game she's ever been to," said Skorodenski. "She gloats about it to this day."

'The best chance we've had' in 20 years

Patrick Gagnon is another Bombers fan who'll be making the long drive to Regina on Sunday morning. The season-ticket holder will be joined by his friend Danielle Vandale, as they make their first trip to the unfriendly confines of Mosaic Stadium.

"They are loud ... they are probably one of the loudest fans in the CFL, I will give them that," said Gagnon, who lives 20 minutes south of Steinbach, Man.

Bomber fans Danielle Vandale and Patrick Gagnon will be outnumbered by Roughrider fans at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, but Gagnon is confident the blue-and-gold will come away as winners. (Patrick Gagnon/Facebook)

Gagnon said he's prepared for a rough treatment from fans of the Roughriders, but is confident he and Vandale will be leaving Regina with smiles on their faces.

"The Bombers are on a hot streak right now. If they can actually keep it going, I do believe that we are unstoppable."

Skorodenski agrees. He says quarterback Matt Nichols, running back Andrew Harris and the Bomber defence are all playing their best football of the season now, when it matters the most.

"We're going to be up by at least 20 by the end of the game," he said. "I don't think the Saskatchewan offence has the firepower that we do and I think their defence is going to get tired by the second half."

If his prediction comes true, Skorodenski doesn't think he'll be able to make the trip to Calgary for the West Division final against the Stampeders. But if they win that game, he's keeping his options open for a possible trip to Edmonton for the 106th Grey Cup game, where the Bombers would be looking for their first title since 1990.

"I was only eight years old the last time we won the cup," he said. "I think this is the best chance we've had in the past 20-plus years, for sure."