No explosives found after bomb unit called to parking lot near Confusion Corner
Police say no explosives were found in a parking lot near Pembina Highway Wednesday, after suspicious devices were found attached to vehicles.
Police were called Wednesday morning after suspicious devices found near cars in the lot
Police were called at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday after workers found objects near the gas tanks of vehicles in the lot.
At least a dozen police officers were at the scene around 1:30 p.m. to secure the perimeter, in addition to the bomb technicians, a police robot and members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.
On Thursday morning, police said that someone had stuffed rags into gas tanks in the parking lot, but no explosives were found.
