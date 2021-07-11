Free weekly Bollywood, bhangra dance classes share Indian culture with Winnipeg
Outdoor Sunday morning classes in northwest Winnipeg open to everyone, organizer says
A free weekly dance workshop saw roughly a dozen students learning dance moves from Bollywood and bhangra styles on Sunday morning.
People involved in the classes put on by Bulla Arts International say they want even more Winnipeggers participating.
"We have a lot to offer," said Jastaj Cheema, one of the dancers in Sunday's class outside of Amber Trails School on Templeton Avenue.
"Even if you don't know anything about the culture, about the dance, you should come out, try it out."
Bollywood dance instructor Aman Kaur said dancing is a good way to learn more about the Punjabi culture and language, and both styles bring something different to the table.
"There are very specific steps to bhangra, whereas [with] Bollywood, you just create your own steps and you go to the music," Kaur said.
"It's basically a fusion of a whole bunch of different dance styles all put together and danced [to] Bollywood movie songs."
She said the number of people who showed up for Sunday's class was double the number that were at last week's first session — and Kaur hopes to keep that momentum going in the weeks ahead.
"All we want to do is get people out from the pandemic and create a fun space for them to move around," she said.
Cheema said it was nice to see passersby stopping to see what the dance classes were all about. For him, dancing is everything from a way to stay active to a way to connect with his culture.
"It's just another way of expressing ourselves," he said.
The Bulla Arts International dance classes are open to everyone, regardless of culture, age or experience level, Kaur said.
Bollywood classes happen for an hour starting at 9 a.m. every Sunday, with bhangra dancing following in the next hour.
