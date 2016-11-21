Former Manitoba Liberal leader Bokhari enters Winnipeg mayoral race

Former Manitoba Liberal leader Rana Bokhari wants to be Winnipeg's next mayor.

Bokhari, who served as the provincial Liberal leader from 2013 to 2016 but did not sit in the Manitoba Legislature, registered her mayoral campaign on Friday.

The Winnipeg lawyer is now the ninth candidate vying to succeed departing Mayor Brian Bowman, who is not seeking a third term this October.

Bokhari joins biosystems engineer Idris Ademuyiwa Adelakun, grocery worker Chris Clacio, St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham, former provincial policy advisor Shaun Loney, business consultant Jenny Motkaluk, former Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Wilderness Supply owner Rick Shone and security company owner Don Woodstock.

As well, Manitoba Families Minister Rochelle Squires has said she will announce her mayoral intentions after the legislative session ends on June 1.

"I am very encouraged by the many calls from Winnipeggers I've received and I am honoured to have their trust and confidence," Squires said in a statement.

Registration is required to allow candidates to raise or spend money on their campaigns. To appear on the ballot, candidates must also complete a nomination process in September.

In her sole run for provincial office, in 2016, Bokhari finished third in the Winnipeg constituency of Fort Rouge, behind NDP leader Wab Kinew and PC candidate Audrey Gordon, who is now Manitoba's Health Minister.