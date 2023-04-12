Boissevain-Morton declares state of emergency due to overland flooding in southwestern Manitoba

The southwestern Manitoba municipality of Boissevain-Morton has declared a state of emergency due to overland flooding and washed-out roads.

The municipality estimates that at least 70 per cent of of roads in the southern part of the muncipality, which is south of Brandon, are currently unsafe for travel due to washouts and overland flooding, according to a Wednesday Facebook post.

The recent warm weather southern Manitoba has been seeing has resulted in a rapid melt, flooding many roads, according to the post.

Declaring a state of emergency will help control travel to and from any affected area or road, it said.

Municipal staff are monitoring the conditions and will continue to close roads as needed, the municipality's post said.

The municipality asked that residents observe all road closures and exercise caution when travelling on rural roads, as conditions are rapidly changing.

Residents are also asked to report any unsafe conditions on the municipality's website.