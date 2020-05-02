6 rail cars derail near Boissevain Saturday morning: Manitoba RCMP
4 of the 6 cars landed on their side, RCMP said; no injuries reported
No injuries are reported after six Canadian Pacific Rail cars carrying grain derailed near Boissevain, Man., on Saturday morning.
RCMP were called at about 7:35 a.m. and found four of the six cars on their side.
The cars contained grain and there was some spillage, RCMP said.
There were no injuries and there are no public safety concerns, a spokesperson for the railway told CBC News.
CP police are investigating, RCMP said.
Boissevain Morton Fire Department chief Martin Paradis said it was the first time he had been called to derailment in his 17 years with the department.
None of the cars were on fire when crews arrived, he said, so their main role was to secure the area for chemical leakage or drainage in the ditches.
"It's more, kind of, just making sure the public doesn't get close," he said.
Paradis said the incident occurred about one kilometre east of town. The closest railroad crossing, at Aikman Street in Boissevain, is closed to the public due to the number of crews and heavy machines and soft roads in the area.
Boissevain is about 70 kilometres south of Brandon.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
With files from Riley Laychuk and Dana Hatherly
