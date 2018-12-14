Boil-water advisory lifted in Carman, Man.

People in the town of Carman can fill their drinking glasses from the tap once again.

A precautionary boil-water advisory was issued for the town, 75 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, on Dec. 4 after it came out cloudy.

Officials quickly ruled out bacteria as a cause but the province ordered the advisory until more tests could be conducted.

The advisory said all water should to be boiled for at least one minute before being used for:

Drinking and ice making.

Preparing beverages, such as infant formula.

Preparing food, including washing fruits and vegetables.

Brushing teeth.

People were safe to wash, bathe or shower as long as they could avoid swallowing water.

On Thursday, the town posted on its website that the water system has met all conditions for lifting the advisory.

No cause of the cloudiness was provided.