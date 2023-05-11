Boil water advisory issued for city of Thompson, Man.

People in the northern Manitoba city of Thompson are being told to boil their water after routine testing revealed a failure in the filtration process.

The failure has allowed poorly treated water to enter the distribution system, says a notice posted May 10 by Manitoba Health.

Water must be boiled for at least one minute before using it for consumption, which includes drinking, making ice, preparing food or baby formula, washing vegetables and brushing teeth, the advisory says.

It is not necessary to boil tap water for other household purposes, like laundry, washing dishes or bathing. Young kids should be sponge bathed to keep them from swallowing any water.

If boiling is not an option, people should find an alternative source of water, such as bottled water, the advisory says.

The advisory will remain in effect until the water from the system no longer presents a risk to public health.

A notice will be issued at that time, the province said in its advisory.