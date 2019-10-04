Boil water advisory in Town of Morris

The province has issued a boil water advisory for the Town of Morris, after test results of routine water samples showed the presence of total coliform bacteria in the treated water supply.

Coliforms are bacteria that are always present in the digestive tracts of animals, including humans, and are found in their wastes.

Typically, coliform bacteria does not cause disease, but water pollution caused by animal feces creates the potential for contracting diseases from pathogens.

Until further notice, all water used for consumption should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before some drinks it or makes ice; prepares beverages, such as infant formula, or washes fruits and vegetables, and brushing teeth.

The province says it is not necessary to boil tap water used for other household purposes, such as laundry or washing dishes.

Adults and older children that are able to avoid swallowing the water can wash, bathe, or shower. Young children should be sponge bathed.

If boiling is not practical, an alternate and safe supply of bottled water should be used for consumption.

The advisory will be in effect until the water supplied by the town's water system no longer presents a risk to public health. The province will notify people when it's lifted.

Any citizens with questions or concerns are asked to contact the Morris town office at 204-746-2531, the Drinking Water Officer at 204-795-9614, or Health Links at 204-788-8200 (toll free at 1-888-315-9257).