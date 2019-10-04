Heavy rainfall leads RM of La Broquerie to declare state of emergency
The Rural Municipality of La Broquerie, located 70 km southeast of Winnipeg, declared a state of local emergency Thursday, as it encounters flooding and washed out roads.
September rainfall was 2nd-highest on record
The flooding in La Broquerie, which is located about 70 km southeast of Winnipeg, is due to the 150.8 mm of rain that hit Winnipeg last month — the second-rainiest September on record.
Unfortunately, there appears to be more rain in the forecast.
CBC meterologist John Sauder predicts there to be about 15-20 mm of rainfall into, and throughout, Saturday.
According to the RM, the state of emergency will be in effect until Nov. 3.
