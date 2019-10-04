Heavy rainfall leads RM of La Broquerie to declare state of emergency

The Rural Municipality of La Broquerie decalred a state of local emergency Thursday, as it encounters flooding and washed out roads.

The flooding in La Broquerie, which is located about 70 km southeast of Winnipeg, is due to the 150.8 mm of rain that hit Winnipeg last month — the second-rainiest September on record.

Unfortunately, there appears to be more rain in the forecast.

CBC meterologist John Sauder predicts there to be about 15-20 mm of rainfall into, and throughout, Saturday.

According to the RM, the state of emergency will be in effect until Nov. 3.