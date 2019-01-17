Province issues boil-water advisory for Churchill

Churchill was put under a boil-water advisory Thursday after "poorly treated water" made its way through the northern Manitoba town's treatment facility.

Locals are asked to boil water for drinking, ice making, preparing things such as baby formula, preparing and washing food as well as for brushing teeth, the Manitoba government said in a release.

Tap water is safe to use for laundry and washing dishes, the province said, and those able to avoid swallowing water can use it for bathing and showering.

The advisory applies to all hotels, restaurants and other commercial and public facilities in Churchill.

The province did not provide an estimated time for when the advisory could be lifted.

Anyone with questions can contact local water system officials at 204-675-0127 or 204-677-6704. Those with other concerns can contact Health Links at 204-788-8200 (toll free at 1-888-315-9257).

