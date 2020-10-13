Police ID man whose body was found in Red River near Churchill Drive

The man whose body was found in Winnipeg's Red River on Thanksgiving Monday has been identified as Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed.

The 29-year-old's death is being investigated as a homicide — the 35th of the year for the city. The remains of one homicide victim, Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, were discovered in Portage la Prairie, though RCMP believe he was killed in Winnipeg.

Ahmed's body was discovered along Churchill Drive, near Hay Street, just after 8 a.m. Monday.

Much of Don Gerrie Park was taped off between Churchill Drive and the Red River through the day.

Police have released no other information.

They ask anyone with information that could help investigators to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).