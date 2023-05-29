RCMP recover body of 12-year-old boy who slipped under rapids at Sturgeon Falls

The search for a 12-year-old boy who slipped and fell into the Winnipeg River in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Saturday is over.

An RCMP underwater recovery team found the body of Usaid Habib around 1 a.m. Monday.

No information was provided about where the boy's body was found.

The drowning happened at Sturgeon Falls shortly before noon on Saturday.

The falls are a wide set of rapids between Numao and Nutimik lakes, about 135 kilometres east of Winnipeg near the Manitoba-Ontario border.

The RCMP's underwater recovery team located the body around 1 a.m. Monday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Usaid was a student at St. Norbert Immersion school in Winnipeg.

His father, Danish Habib, told CBC News on Sunday that the family had been staying at the Nutimik Lake campground and hiked to Sturgeon Falls on Saturday morning.

Habib said he was telling another one of his sons not to get too close to the water when he heard a scream. Usaid slipped off the rocks, fell into the water and was swept into the rapids, he said.

People tried to rescue him but couldn't reach him.

"My whole family was here. Everybody saw him drowning and we couldn't do anything for him," Habib said.