Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

RCMP recover body of 12-year-old boy who slipped under rapids at Sturgeon Falls

The search for a 12-year-old boy who slipped and fell into the Winnipeg River in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Saturday is over.

'Everybody saw him drowning and we couldn't do anything for him,' father says

CBC News ·
RCMP are shown on a boat in the middle of a body of water.
Manitoba RCMP's underwater recovery team was out about 100 metres from the shore at Sturgeon Falls on Sunday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The search for a 12-year-old boy who slipped and fell into the Winnipeg River in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Saturday is over.

An RCMP underwater recovery team found the body of Usaid Habib around 1 a.m. Monday.

No information was provided about where the boy's body was found.

The drowning happened at Sturgeon Falls shortly before noon on Saturday.

The falls are a wide set of rapids between Numao and Nutimik lakes, about 135 kilometres east of Winnipeg near the Manitoba-Ontario border.

The words "underwater recovery team" are in blue letters on the side of a white vehicle.
The RCMP's underwater recovery team located the body around 1 a.m. Monday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Usaid was a student at St. Norbert Immersion school in Winnipeg.

His father, Danish Habib, told CBC News on Sunday that the family had been staying at the Nutimik Lake campground and hiked to Sturgeon Falls on Saturday morning.

Habib said he was telling another one of his sons not to get too close to the water when he heard a scream. Usaid slipped off the rocks, fell into the water and was swept into the rapids, he said.

People tried to rescue him but couldn't reach him.

"My whole family was here. Everybody saw him drowning and we couldn't do anything for him," Habib said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now