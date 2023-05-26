Content
Manitoba

Male's body found in North Dakota field 18 metres from Manitoba-U.S. border

The body of a dead male was found in a field metres from a Manitoba-North Dakota border crossing on Thursday afternoon, local police say.

An autopsy has been ordered, and police haven't yet identified the person

Grasses and reeds are seen near a drainage ditch.
A drainage ditch near Pembina, North Dakota, is seen in a 2017 file photo. Police say a male's body was found submerged in water in the area on May 25, 2023. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

The body of a dead male was found in a field mere metres from a Manitoba-North Dakota border crossing on Thursday afternoon, local police say.

Just before 1 p.m., a person who was working in a field near Pembina, North Dakota, called the county sheriff's office to report the body was lying in a water-filled drainage ditch, about 18 metres from the border, according to a Friday news release.

An autopsy has been ordered, and police haven't yet identified the person.

The county sheriff's office is working with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Pembina Fire Department.

Tara Seel, a media relations officer with RCMP in Manitoba, said Mounties aren't involved in the investigation, but are prepared to assist if needed.

It's not known how the person ended up in the field.

