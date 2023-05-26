Male's body found in North Dakota field 18 metres from Manitoba-U.S. border

The body of a dead male was found in a field mere metres from a Manitoba-North Dakota border crossing on Thursday afternoon, local police say.

Just before 1 p.m., a person who was working in a field near Pembina, North Dakota, called the county sheriff's office to report the body was lying in a water-filled drainage ditch, about 18 metres from the border, according to a Friday news release.

An autopsy has been ordered, and police haven't yet identified the person.

The county sheriff's office is working with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Pembina Fire Department.

Tara Seel, a media relations officer with RCMP in Manitoba, said Mounties aren't involved in the investigation, but are prepared to assist if needed.

It's not known how the person ended up in the field.