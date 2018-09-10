Body of swimmer who was trying to retrieve boat found along Winnipeg River

RCMP say they have recovered the body of a man who disappeared while trying to retrieve a boat that had blown away on the Winnipeg River.

The 38-year-old man from Fisher Branch, Man., went swimming for the boat off the shore of Strawberry Island in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Aug. 27.

He was reported missing to RCMP that afternoon.

Sustainable Development provided a helicopter to performed an aerial search, while officers also used local boats to search nearby waterways.

Police say the man's body was found on the shoreline of the Winnipeg River on Friday.

An autopsy will be performed later today.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP continue to investigate.