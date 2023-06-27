Body of man pulled from river in The Pas linked to missing person case, Manitoba RCMP believe

Manitoba RCMP say they believe the body of a man pulled from the Saskatchewan River in The Pas is related to an ongoing missing person investigation.

The man's body was pulled from the river in northern Manitoba around 10 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP said in a news release.

The body hasn't been positively identified yet, RCMP said, and they are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

They did not identify which missing person case they believe is related.

Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate, Tuesday's news release said.