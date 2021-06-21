Body found behind elementary school in Winnipeg's East Elmwood area

A body was found at the back of a Winnipeg elementary school on Sunday morning but police are saying very little about it, other than they are investigating a suspicious death.

Officers were called just before 10 a.m. to Kent Road School in the city's East Elmwood neighbourhood.

The body was lying on the ground outside one of the school's rear doors. Forensics investigators could be seen walking along the school's roof and later loading the body into the back of a black coroner's van.

An autopsy is pending and police are providing no further details at this time.

Investigators look over the scene from the edge of the school's roof. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

