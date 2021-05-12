Body found in West End home while Winnipeg police investigating fire outside

Police are investigating after a body was found inside a house in Winnipeg's West End.

Const. Jay Murray says officers were called to the house on Simcoe Street between Sargent and Wellington avenues on Saturday because of a small fire in the backyard.

While police were there, they found a body inside the house, though Murray can't say how long the body had been there or the sex of the person found.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Police say the house had a fire in it earlier this year.

More from CBC Manitoba: