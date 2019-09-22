Skip to Main Content
Body found on train tracks in Portage la Prairie
Manitoba

A pedestrian is dead due to a train crash in Portage la Prairie, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Man, 27, believed to have been struck by passing train

A man's body was found on the railway in Portage la Prairie on Saturday morning, police say. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

A body was found on the railroad tracks running through Portage la Prairie on Saturday morning, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to the fatal pedestrian-train collision in a residential area on the northwest side of the community of about 13,300 people, police said in a press release.

A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene and RCMP said it's believed he was hit by a passing train earlier that morning.

RCMP and its forensics unit are investigating with CN Police Service.

