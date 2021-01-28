Body found of man missing in Winnipeg since Jan. 9

A missing 24-year-old man last seen in the Winnipeg's Fort Garry area has been found dead.

Sami Uzzaman's body was discovered Wednesday after a search of the neighbourhood by the Winnipeg Police Service and volunteers with Winnipeg Search and Rescue.

"We wish to thank those volunteers for their help and recognize the Bear Clan's efforts throughout the week as well," police said in a Thursday news release.

Uzzaman last had contact with anyone on Jan. 9 and was reported missing Jan. 20. The police service issued a plea the following day for the public to keep an eye out for Uzzaman.

Foul play is not believed to be involved in his death, police said.

The WPS said Uzzaman's family has been notified and is requesting privacy at this time.