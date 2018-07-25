Skip to Main Content
Body found in woods in Sagkeeng First Nation

Human remains have been found in a wooded area on Sagkeeng First Nation, RCMP say.

RCMP, medical examiner working to identify remains

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are working to identify remains found on Sagkeeng First Nation on Monday. (CBC News)

The body has not been identified, an RCMP spokesperson said, adding the remains are not believed to be "historical." 

The discovery was reported to Powerview RCMP on Monday. 

Sagkeeng Chief Derrick Henderson told CBC News that the bones were found in the community on Monday.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner is working with RCMP to identify the remains. More from CBC Manitoba: 

