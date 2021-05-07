Body found on rural property in southwestern Manitoba: RCMP

RCMP in Brandon, Man., are investigating after a body was found in a field Thursday afternoon.

A person checking their property in the rural municipality of Souris-Glenwood, just southwest of the city of Brandon, found the body and immediately contacted police, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

It's believed the remains had been there for some time, police said. They did not provide any other details on the sex or age of the person, nor did they indicate whether foul play is suspected.

RCMP are investigating, along with major crime services, forensic identification services and the medical examiner. More information will be provided when it becomes available, RCMP said.