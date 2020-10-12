Body found in Red River near Churchill Drive in Winnipeg, police say

A body was found in the Red River in Winnipeg Monday morning, but police do not yet know the person's identity or age.

Police officers and members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a call about suspicious circumstances near Churchill High School on Hay Street shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service.

A news release later issued by the WPS said the call was about a reported body in the river.

Much of Don Gerrie Park was taped off between Churchill Drive and the Red River Monday morning.

The WPS water rescue unit was on scene Monday, as were several police cruisers. Officers could also be seen placing evidence markers around the area.

Members of the WPS homicide unit and forensic identification section are investigating.

Police could be seen placing evidence markers around parts of the park Monday morning. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

