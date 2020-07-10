Autopsy determines person found dead in Portage la Prairie was homicide victim

The person found dead in Portage la Prairie, Man., more than two weeks ago was the victim of a homicide, an autopsy has determined — though Manitoba RCMP still don't know who the man was.

The man was 20 to 40 years old, with brown hair that was possibly medium-length, Mounties said in a news release on Friday.

The autopsy also revealed the man had scoliosis, or a curvature of the spine. He was between five feet, seven inches, and six feet, two inches, the release said.

His body was found on June 24 near Baker Street in Portage la Prairie, which is about 80 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

RCMP are now asking for the public's help to identify the man.

Anyone with information about the homicide or who knows someone who fits the description is asked to call Manitoba RCMP's major crime services tip line at 431-489-8551.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously, either by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

RCMP, major crime services, forensic identification services and the chief medical examiner's office are investigating the homicide, the news release said.