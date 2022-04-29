Winnipeg police investigating after body found outside home in Burrows area

A body was found outside a home in Winnipeg's Burrows neighbourhood Thursday afternoon, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called to a house on Manitoba Avenue just after noon.

A white gate next to the house and the sidewalk in front was covered with what appeared to be blood behind rows of police tape.

The sidewalk and gate outside the house on Manitoba Avenue were covered in blood Thursday afternoon. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Police couldn't say late Thursday whether the death was a homicide, but a medical examiner attended the scene and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Officers were still at the scene as of 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

Police said no arrests had been made and they did not have anyone in custody.