33-year-old found dead this week was victim of homicide: Winnipeg police

The death of a 33-year-old Winnipeg man whose body was found earlier this week has been declared a homicide, police say.

Officers responded to a report of a dead body at a home on Burrows Avenue near Salter Street just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Saturday.

When they got there, they found a man who has since been identified as Trevor Clayton Dorion. An autopsy confirmed his death was a homicide, police said. They did not provide any further details about how he died.

The homicide unit is now investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.

