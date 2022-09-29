Community members find body in Thompson's Burntwood River: Manitoba RCMP

A body was discovered Wednesday in the Burntwood River in Thompson by a group of community members searching for a missing person, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police got a report around 1 p.m. that the body of a male had been found in the river, just west of the Miles Hart Bridge in the northern Manitoba city, RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

The body was found by a group of community members from Gods Lake Narrows, who were carrying out a search for a missing person from that community, which is about 250 kilometres southeast of Thompson.

RCMP did not release any other information, saying an autopsy is underway to determine the identity of the person and their investigation is continuing.