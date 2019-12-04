Brandon police investigating discovery of body near First Street bridge

Brandon police say their major crimes unit is investigating after a body was found in the First Street area Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene around 4 p.m., said Sgt. Dave Andrew. The body was found along the banks of the Assiniboine River, he said.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the person found had not been identified. Police are still trying to determine the cause of death and whether foul play was involved.