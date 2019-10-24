Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 killing of Thompson woman Bobbie Lynn Moose

WARNING: This story contains details of injuries from a homicide.

A man initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Thompson, Man., woman who disappeared in 2019 has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Jack Clarence Flett, 53, was arrested last year for the killing of 29-year-old Bobbie Lynn Moose.

The mother of two from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, also known as Nelson House, was last seen on Oct. 1, 2019, when she was dropped off by her sister at the Thompson Walmart.

Her body was found in the northern city more than two weeks later.

Crown and defence attorneys agreed to the manslaughter charge and are jointly recommending a sentence of life in prison with no possibility for parole for seven years, less time served.

Moose's family spoke at a 2019 RCMP press conference, calling for help to find her killer. Nearly two years later, Jack Flett was arrested. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The Crown agreed to the lesser charge because Flett struggled with "very significant drug and alcohol issues" and was "to some degree compromised at the time of these events," prosecutor Brent Davidson said during Flett's latest hearing in Thompson, on Oct. 15.

Court heard that Moose's body was found on Oct. 17, 2019, in an industrial area. She was wearing a coat but her leggings were pulled down and her underwear was ripped, according to an agreed statement of facts read in court in August.

An autopsy found multiple abrasions and contusions on her head and face, a skull fracture around her eye, and at least three brain bleeds that caused extensive swelling and ultimately, her death.

DNA matched samples taken from body

Moose's common-law partner told police Flett was a person they sometimes spent time with, prompting RCMP to investigate him, the statement of facts said.

Court heard he voluntarily gave his DNA to police and said a number of times he didn't know Moose, although his DNA was found to match the samples taken from Moose's body.

Flett was known by local RCMP as a man who had an alcohol addiction and was experiencing homelessness.

He was arrested four times for public drunkenness, including two instances when emergency medical staff were called because of his high level of intoxication, the agreed statement of facts says.

When he was arrested in July 2021 in connection with Moose's death, Flett was going through alcohol withdrawal symptoms and couldn't be interviewed until a later date.

More than 200 people attended a candlelight vigil for Moose on Oct. 23, 2019, days after her body was found. (Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakinak/Facebook)

Flett told the court he voluntarily pleaded guilty to manslaughter and since his arrest has taken part in different programs, including anger management in prison.

"Whatever happens to me, I would understand that," he said during his October hearing in a video call from Milner Ridge Correctional Centre near Beausejour.

"I understand everything I did."

Flett's sentencing hearing is set for January in Thompson.