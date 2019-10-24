Man to serve life in prison for 2019 killing of Thompson woman Bobbie Lynn Moose

WARNING: This story contains details of injuries from a homicide.

A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Thompson, Man., woman who disappeared in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for seven years.

Jack Clarence Flett, 53, was arrested in 2021 for the killing of 29-year-old Bobbie Lynn Moose, and was sentenced on Monday by Court of King's Bench Judge Gerald Chartier.

Her sisters continue to grieve, and are heartbroken by the loss.

"She didn't deserve to endure all the horrible things that happened to her that night," wrote Cindy Linklater in her victim impact statement.

"To you, Jack Clarence Flett, I accepted that you plead guilty and I'm sorry for what happened, but I don't know if I can forgive you. Maybe you can ask the Lord Jesus to forgive you."

Moose's family spoke at a 2019 RCMP press conference, calling for help to find her killer. Her sisters said in court on Monday that they are heartbroken by her loss. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Another sister, Diane Moose, wrote of Bobbie's kindness in her victim impact statement.

"She was a good mother, a good sister, a good cousin, a good friend. Bobbie will be in our hearts always as she was loved."

Moose was a mother of two from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, also known as Nelson House. She was last seen on Oct. 1, 2019, when she was dropped off by her sister at the Thompson Walmart.

Her body was found in an industrial area of the northern city more than two weeks later. She was wearing a coat but her leggings were pulled down and her underwear was ripped, according to an agreed statement of facts read in court in August.

An autopsy found multiple abrasions and contusions on her head and face, a skull fracture around her eye, and at least three brain bleeds that caused extensive swelling and, ultimately, her death.

"The actions perpetrated by Mr. Flett were vicious and were callous, and she suffered greatly while fighting for her life," Crown attorney Brent Davidson said at the hearing.

Although Flett was originally charged with first-degree murder, Crown and defence attorneys agreed to a manslaughter charge, which Flett pleaded guilty to.

Part of the reason behind the lesser charge is the fact that the only evidence linking Flett to Moose's death was his DNA, which court heard was voluntarily given.

More than 200 people attended a candlelight vigil for Moose on Oct. 23, 2019, days after her body was found. Her family continues to mourn her loss. (Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakinak/Facebook)

However, Davidson cast doubt on that because Flett's blood sugar may have been low at the time he was asked to give his DNA, which could have affected his decision-making. He was also asked to look at a form outlining what could be done with his DNA, but he has impaired vision and may not have been able to read it.

Flett was also not told — while his interview was being recorded — that his DNA would be compared against the samples found on Moose and at the crime scene. Police stated he was informed of this off-camera, court heard.

If the DNA evidence was cast out by the court, Flett could have walked free, Davidson said.

"If it had been excluded, there was no case, there was no prosecution, there would be no life sentence, there would be no justice at all," he said.

The Crown and defence also considered the lesser charge because of Flett's upbringing, which was marred by neglect and abuse.

His parents, both residential school survivors, were "unable to show love," said Flett's defence lawyer Saul Simmonds, and he was sexually abused by family members.

Flett turned to intoxicants to numb the pain.

However, he could become violent when he was under the influence, Davidson said.

"Bobbie's murder is a prime example of his violence while drinking ... but a tragic background, as Mr. Flett has, does not excuse murder," Davidson said.

Flett has been in prison for a year-and-a-half awaiting sentencing, so he is eligible to apply for parole in five-and-a-half years.

Family members expressed fears for their safety when Flett is released in their victim impact statements, but Davidson said there is no guarantee Flett will be released then, as that is up to the Parole Board of Canada.

The judge urged Flett to get help for his problems.

"You really need to avail yourself, use whatever resources you can get while you serve your sentence to try to grapple with these serious problems that you have and that you've inherited," Chartier said.