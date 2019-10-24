Thompson RCMP share pictures of clothes to help solve homicide of woman

RCMP are asking for the public's help as they investigate the homicide of a woman from a northern Manitoba First Nation.

Bobbie-Lynn Lee Moose, of the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, was found dead in Thompson last Thursday, Mounties said.

According to police, she was dropped off by her sister at the Thompson Walmart on Oct. 1. Moose had planned to stay with friends in Thompson for three weeks, but her body was found near Nelson Road in the northern Mantioba city on Oct. 17.

"We believe community members may have seen Bobbie between Oct. 1 and Oct. 17, and are asking them to come forward and speak with the RCMP," said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP.

Bobbie-Lynn Moose was last seen wearing this coat over a grey North Face jacket. (Submitted by RCMP)

She was last seen wearing black tights, black boots and a plain black winter coat over a grey North Face jacket with red trim.

"We are also asking anyone who recalls seeing someone who may have been wearing clothing that matches this description to contact us," Manaigre said.

Bobbie-Lynn Moose was last seen wearing this jacket underneath a black parka. (Submitted by RCMP)

Vigil to remember Moose

Moose's sister Hazel said Moose, who was a mother of two, should be remembered as a kind soul.

"She was outgoing. She liked to share, meet new friends, meet new people," she told CBC News in an interview Monday.

On Wednesday night, about 200 people attended a candlelight vigil in Thompson to remember Moose. It was hosted by Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, Moose's family, North of 55 Patrol and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakinak.

Bobbie-Lynn Moose was last seen wearing these winter boots. (Submitted by RCMP)

Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, MKO's manager of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls liaison office, said the vigil was an opportunity to honour Moose's life, call for justice for her killing and provide support to her family and community.

"Bobbie was loved, she was valued. She was a mother, daughter, sister, auntie. cousin, a granddaughter. She was all these beautiful things and nobody had the right to harm her," she said.

Anderson-Pyrz said Moose's death is a result of systems that have failed her and so many others.

"We have a responsibility to create systems and mechanisms to provide adequate resources and supports to Indigenous women and girls, two-spirited and gender diverse people, so they can live a life free from violence and they can grow up in environments where they feel safe … not targeted because of their race."

Anderson-Pyrz added some people in Thompson are afraid because nobody has been arrested yet.

A candlelight vigil was held for Bobbie-Lynn Moose on Wednesday. (Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakinak/Facebook)

Nisichawayasihk Chief Marcel Moody said on Monday the community is devastated.

"Everybody's in a state of shock, especially in light of the inquiry with the missing and murdered women. We're trying to prevent incidents like this from happening, but they're still happening," he said.

Moody met with the RCMP last week and asked police to do their best in solving the case. He doesn't want her case to go cold, and referenced the case of 15-year-old Kerrie Ann Brown, whose 1986 rape and killing still remain unsolved.

Anyone with information related to this homicide, Moose's activities or anyone matching the description is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. They can also submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

