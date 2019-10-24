RCMP officers are knocking on doors in the city of Thompson, Man., this week for a second time — trying to gather new information in the homicide of Bobbie Lynn Moose.

Moose was last seen by family at the Walmart in the northern Manitoba city, located about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg, on Oct. 1, 2019. The 29-year-old mother of two was from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, also known as Nelson House. She was in the area to visit friends, according to her family.

Moose was found dead on Oct. 17 near Nelson Road.

"We're trying to reach out to every possible person who may have had any interactions with Bobbie in the days leading up to her death," said Cpl. Morgan Page, the lead major crime services investigator.

"In order to do that, we really have to get the boots on the ground and be knocking on doors to talk to people and get them to try and remember if they saw her or have any information for us."

This week, additional <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> officers will be in Thompson to canvass residents & take statements from people who may have seen Bobbie Lynn Moose, 29, of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation in the days leading to the discovery of her body on Oct 17, 2019, near Nelson Rd in Thompson. <a href="https://t.co/sXoxORjdVP">pic.twitter.com/sXoxORjdVP</a> —@rcmpmb

RCMP went door-to-door in November, handing out brochures with Moose's photo and looking for information. They also raised a billboard with Moose's photo on it in a high traffic area.

This time, Cpl. Page said they have more than 15 officers going door-to-door in Thompson and Nelson House. The officers have more brochures with information about Moose in English, Cree and French.

RCMP distributed this handout about Bobbie Lynn Moose to every home in Thompson in November. (Submitted by RCMP)

Officers canvassed last fall

Since the November canvass, RCMP say they've taken statements from 190 people, gathered more than 52,000 hours of surveillance video from different places in Thompson, distributed more than 4,000 pamphlets to every home in the city and aired calls for information in both English and Cree on local radio stations.

To date, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> have spoken w 1500+ ppl, taken statements from 190 ppl, obtained video from 64 locations = 52,560 hrs, distributed 4000+ pamphlets to every Thompson home + 1000 pamphlets in Cree to other communities & aired a plea for info over radio stations across the North. <a href="https://t.co/80cKR70EKf">pic.twitter.com/80cKR70EKf</a> —@rcmpmb

Cpl. Page said she's been speaking with Moose's family since the investigation started. She said the Mounties are hoping to find out how and where Moose spent her time during the days leading up to her death.

"There's not a specific piece that we're looking for, but somebody knows something that can help us," she said.

"Sometimes people don't think that what they know is important, but it can be. In other investigations in the past, sometimes if you don't ask somebody the right question, you're not going to get the information that you're looking for."

Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, manager of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak's missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls liaison unit, said a second canvass is important to the family.

"That's really important that the RCMP demonstrate to families that they're still very active on the unsolved homicide of their loved one," said Pyrz. "It brings a lot of promise and hope."

Bobbie Lynn Moose's family says she was in Thompson visiting friends when she went missing on Oct. 1, 2019. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

She said if anything, this keeps Moose's case in the public eye, and reminds people that she was loved.

"You know she was a mother, daughter, sister, auntie, cousin and that her life mattered, and that she deserves justice."

Officers from different units including the Thompson General Investigation Section and North District Crime Reduction Enforcement Team will be in the city working on the operation until Friday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Thompson RCMP or Crimestoppers.