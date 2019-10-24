RCMP ask for help 1 year after Bobbie Lynn Moose found dead in Thompson, Man.

Bobbie Lynn Moose, whose body was found in Thompson, Man., last October, may have known the person or people responsible for her death, police say.

At a news conference in Winnipeg on Monday, Cpl. Morgan Page of the RCMP major crimes division described Moose as an adventurous person who was "quick to trust and quick to share anything she had."

"Her sister said that Bobbie was always looking for somebody to love her," Page said.

"This trust in others, her ability to make friends quickly and the need to be loved may have been seen as an opportunity by her killer."

One year after Moose was found dead near Thompson's main shopping district, RCMP are again putting out a call for help finding whomever is responsible.

The 29-year-old mother of two was dropped off by her sister at the Thompson Walmart on Oct. 1 and planned to stay with friends in the northern Manitoba city, about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg, for three weeks.

Her body was found near Nelson Road on Oct. 17.

Investigators are looking for any information about what Moose was doing, where she was and who she was with between the time she was dropped off at Walmart and the day her body was found.

Police have not said how she died.

Moose's death devastated her family, as well as her home community of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, 65 kilometres west of Thompson. In the days following her death, about 200 people attended a vigil in Thompson to remember her.

"She was outgoing. She liked to share, meet new friends, meet new people," her sister, Hazel Moose, told CBC News in October 2019.

Moose's sister says she dropped her off at the Walmart in Thompson on Oct. 1, 2019, and she planned to stay with friends for three weeks. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

RCMP have gone door-to-door in Thompson three times, in November, December and February, as part of their investigation. They also put up a billboard with Moose's picture on it.

Police have interviewed more than 300 people, sent pamphlets to all residents in Thompson in Cree and English, and placed messages on local radio stations across the region, Page said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-677-6909.