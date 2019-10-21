Northern First Nation devastated after woman, 29, found dead

The chief of a northern Manitoba First Nation says his community is in shock after one of its band members was found dead in Thompson in what RCMP say is a homicide.

The RCMP found the body of Bobbie Lynn Lee Moose, 29, near Nelson Road in Thompson last Thursday. Moose is from the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, a community based in Nelson House, Man.

"Everybody's in a state of shock, especially in light of what the inquiry with the missing and murdered women. We're trying to prevent incidents like this from happening but they're still happening," Nisichawayasihk Chief Marcel Moody told CBC Monday.

Bobbie Lynn Lee Moose, 29, was from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

The chief, who's been in contact with Moose's family, said she was in and out of Thompson regularly and often stayed at the homeless shelter in the city.

"She was back and forth between Nelson House and Thompson," he said adding her family is still in shock.

"They're in disbelief and everybody's in despair."

Moody met with the RCMP on Sunday and asked police to do their best in solving the case. He doesn't want her case to go cold and pointed to 15-year-old Kerrie Ann Brown, whose 1986 rape and killing still remains unsolved.

"They reassured me that they're going to try their absolute best to solve the crime and that's what we hope and what we ask for."

The RCMP are asking for the public's help in solving the case. Police ask anyone who may have information about her death or her activities between Oct. 1 and Oct. 17 to contact the Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909.

Police, who have released three photos of Moose, have not disclose how Moose died.

Nelson House is located about 669 kilometres from Winnipeg.