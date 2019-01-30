Longtime Manitoba sportscasting legend Bob Picken dies at 86

The man known by many Manitobans as the voice of sports in this province has died.

Bob Picken, 86, died on Wednesday afternoon at Riverview Health Centre in Winnipeg with his wife Barb at his side.

Picken spent most of his life reporting on sports in Manitoba, including more than two decades at the CBC, where he was the voice of the Grey Cup for 15 years. During his time as a broadcaster, he covered the birth of the Jets in the WHA and their move to the NHL.

He's perhaps best known for his extensive coverage of curling at the local, national and international levels. He served a term as president of the Manitoba Curling Association.

Picken received the order of Manitoba in 2017, when he was recognized for his career and contributions to the Manitoba sports community.