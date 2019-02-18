Family donates land near Riding Mountain National Park in memory of Roblin man

The family of a Roblin man are donating a diverse swath of land near Manitoba's Riding Mountain National Park to be preserved for future generations.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada announced the creation of the Bob Mickelson Conservation Lands on Monday. The 169-hectare area (1.7 square kilometres) consists of grasslands, wetlands, forests and a lake, and his home to a wide variety of species of plants and animals.

The Canada warbler has been designated as threatened in Canada. (Nick Saunders)

The forests on the land provide shelter for moose, elk, and many species of birds and amphibians, including some at-risk species such as the Canada warbler, eastern wood-pewee, bobolink and the northern leopard frog.

Bob Mickelson was a longtime resident of the area who passed away in 2016. He loved nature and spent his time riding horses and exploring the land on his property, NCC said in a news release.

The northern leopard frog is one of several at-risk species that makes a home in the area. (Submitted by the Nature Conservancy of Canada)

"Our family felt it was important to provide a lasting memory of Bob and the land he loved," Jim Mickelson, Bob Mickelson's brother, said in a news release.

Parts of the donated lands have been used for grazing cattle for more than 30 years and that will continue, the NCC said.

This is the 83rd project the NCC has undertaken around the Riding Mountain Natural Area under the Natural Areas Conservation Program, which has resulted in the protection of nearly eight square kilometres of land.