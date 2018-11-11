Man living with intellectual disabilities named Selkirk's Citizen of the Year

Few people would be able to keep up with Bob Hebert when it comes to volunteering and making his community of Selkirk a better place.

Last week, Hebert, who lives with an intellectual disability, was named Selkirk's Citizen of the Year before hundreds of people.

Hebert is the 33rd person to receive the distinction. He was nominated because of his volunteer work with several organizations around Selkirk, including Betel Personal Care Home and Centennial School.

"I was very very, very shocked," he told Radio Noon host Marjorie Dowhos.

"It makes be feel honoured and accepted."

Hebert received a standing ovation during the award ceremony in Selkirk last week. (Donna Maxwell/Selkirk and District Community Foundation)

Maria Freeman, the executive director of Inclusion Selkirk, a non-profit aimed at helping people with intellectual disabilities, said it was wonderful to see Hebert's work recognized. They knew how much time he gave back to the community, but it was actually a community member not connected to the organization who nominated him for the award.

"Being Citizen of the Year is a huge honour. There are some amazing people on that list, and Bob is one of them," she said.

"It warms your heart, and makes you realize the work we do in building inclusive communities is worth it."

Over the years, the small city north of Winnipeg has made huge strides toward being more inclusive to people with disabilities, Freeman said. Last year alone, her organization, which runs the Riverside Grill as a social enterprise, was able to help 11 people find jobs in the community, she said.

"We see that over time that Selkirk has been very open and accepting, and as acceptance grows, so do people's ability to live true inclusive lives," she said.

