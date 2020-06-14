1 person dead, search continues for missing boaters after boat flips on Lake Winnipeg

One person has died and a search for missing boaters is underway on Saturday after a boat capsized on the massive Lake Winnipeg at Bélair, Man.

A spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance confirmed multiple people were onboard the watercraft when it flipped in the area off the east shore of the lake's south basin.

Members of the Canadian military, RCMP, fire and paramedics are taking part in the search and rescue operations that are continuing Saturday evening.

A boat has been towed in and a body has been loaded onto an ambulance.

One person is still missing, according to a source involved in the operation. It is unclear how many people were on the boat in total.

A rescue boat is pictured on the water off the southeastern shores of Lake Winnipeg. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Grieving and concerned members of family and friends are gathered at the boat launch.

Fatima Khawaja says the STARS crew landed and assessed the scene but did not transport any people from the area.

In an email, RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine said a witness on the shore saw an overturned boat and people in the water. Police responded to the call shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP and other first responders and partners are on the scene now, police said.

A Hercules military plane out of Winnipeg flying overhead continues circling above, to the southwest of the boat ramp.

A search plane circles above an area of Lake Winnipeg southwest of the boat launch at Bélair, Man. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Police on the scene declined to speak. Courchaine said RCMP will have more information to release on Sunday.

The community of Bélair is located 91 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg in the Rural Municipality of Alexander.