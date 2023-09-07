Woman dies after boat crashes into floating log, throws her backward into propeller: Manitoba RCMP

A 65-year-old woman is dead after falling out of the fishing boat she was riding in when it hit a log floating in the water, Manitoba RCMP say.

Mounties in Lac du Bonnet, Man., responded to the incident on the Winnipeg River near the bridge off Riverland Road just after 9 a.m. on Monday, RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

Officers met the people involved in the collision at the town dock in Lac du Bonnet and determined the woman and a 65-year-old man, both from the rural municipality of Lac du Bonnet, were going south on the river when their boat hit the log.

That caused the woman to fall backward off the boat and into the water, where she hit the boat's propeller, the release said.

Three people in a nearby boat who saw the crash happen then rushed over to help the woman out of the water, and took both the man and the woman to the dock where they met police.

When the group got to the dock, the woman was found to have life-threatening injuries. Emergency medical services personnel managed her serious injuries while an RCMP officer started CPR for about 45 minutes before she was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg by air ambulance, the release said.

She died on Wednesday, police said.

RCMP in Lac du Bonnet and the Mounties' forensic collision reconstructionist and inland water transport unit are still investigating.

