3 people drown after boat overturns on Manitoba-Saskatchewan border lake

Three people were found dead Tuesday after their boat capsized on Reindeer Lake, which straddles the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.

Thompson RCMP received a report at about 3:50 p.m. about a boat that was discovered overturned near a small island on the lake.

The boat had left Kinoosao, Sask., late in the afternoon on Oct. 11, and was destined for Brochet, Man., but never arrived, an RCMP news release said.

A 28-year-old woman was found alive and pulled from the water. She was taken to hospital.

Officers were told there had been three other passengers on the boat who were missing.

Community members from Brochet formed a search party and headed out onto the water. They found the three missing people — a 50-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man — deceased.

Police said life-jackets were not being used at the time and the water conditions were rough.