Boarded-up apartment block has become a drug den residents want cleaned up

A boarded-up apartment building in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood has become a hot spot for crime and meth users who leave dirty needles behind.

The 22-unit building located at 471 William Ave. is on the market for $1,600,000 and is listed as an "exceptional investment opportunity."

But concerned residents say the building has become so worn down by squatters who keep breaking in and using meth they fear for their safety and want the property cleaned up.

"That's not very appropriate for them to be leaving the building like this because it's a safety hazard for the whole community and it doesn't look good for the neighbourhood to have something all derelict," said Frederick Thomas.

Thomas was one of a handful of people who cleaned up more than 700 needles on Sunday around the building and in the back lane behind it, which one resident has dubbed "needle alley."

"I was walking by here a couple days ago and there were people shooting up outside and they were coming into this building here so this is not a safe area at all," said area resident Vivian Ketchum, who wants the apartment block cleaned up.

Vivian Ketchum is fed up with used needles being left behind from injection drug users. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Thomas has been volunteering for about seven years cleaning up used needles with various community patrol groups. On Sunday, he was helping out on his own time after seeing a call for help from Ketchum on Facebook.

"It's just crazy ridiculous I've never seen that much in one spot in all of my years doing this. Like I've seen many but not what I saw on Sunday, believe me. That took the cake."

Winnipeg realtor Cliff Dyck, who had a sign up outside the building, said there have been three fires at the site already this year.

He said the building has been boarded up by the city multiple times but it doesn't stop squatters from taking the boards down and going in to seek shelter or shoot up with drugs.

Tricia Seymour moved into the building in 2014 and said at the start it was a good place to live. That changed after gang members moved in and the building stopped being cared for, she said. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Dyck added all of the copper that was once inside the building has been stolen. The block has been boarded up since at least October 2018 but was in good shape just a few years prior.

"They were fixing the building up. They were painting and there always seemed to be like landlords around," said Tricia Seymour who moved into it in 2014.

Seymour said the building went from being a good place to live to a nightmare.

"It became where it was just mostly drunks. A lot of drunks. After a while, people are sleeping in the hallways."

Building was run by Armour Property Management

She said it was originally managed by Winpark Dorchester Properties but then transferred hands to Armour Property Management.

Seymour said suites started being left empty and gang members started moving in. "Eventually they kind of moved their way up.

People regularly break into the building through an apartment with an entrance at the back which wasn't locked when CBC stopped by. Vivian Ketchum dubbed the back lane 'needle alley' after cleaning up more than 700 needles Sunday in the alley and around the apartment block. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"At one point they had pushed their way into my suite accusing me of stealing a dog and we had gotten them out of the suite," she said. "It was scary.

"Towards the end it was just dirty, unclean and unsafe."

Municipal tax records show the building is owned by Hudson Ventures Inc. Two of the company's directors are listed as living in California while one — Michael Romani — is in Winnipeg.

Romani is the president of Armour Property Management, which is one of the city's largest property management companies.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Romani confirmed he was the building's owner but said he didn't want to talk about the property.

"Every time I try and talk to someone to help they spin the story about it being completely different context so I'm not prepared to assist any further with the media, 'cause every time they take out of context and they spin words."

Police called to building three times in June

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said officers were at the apartment block three times alone in June and once on Monday because a caller thought someone had broken in.

Ketchum said she's asked the city to send a building inspector down to visit the block she calls a "drug den" but was told it would take three weeks or longer.

A city spokesperson refused to say when the building last had an inspection, how many fires have been at the site this year or how many complaints the city has received, citing privacy concerns.

"Any requests for history of a specific address requires a [freedom of information] application to be made," said communications officer Joelle Schmidt.

The city's refusal comes despite the fact it gave out the same information for another building managed by Armour earlier this year to CBC News.