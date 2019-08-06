BMO moving out of historic Portage and Main location
Bank relocating to 201 Portage Ave. on opposite corner of intersection
The Bank of Montreal is moving out of its iconic Portage and Main location, it announced to customers last week.
In a letter to customers, regional vice-president Kristen Kennedy said the bank is moving into a renovated office tower at 201 Portage Ave., which is on the northwest corner opposite from the bank's current location at the intersection.
Kennedy goes on to say that though the bank is moving locations, it recognizes the historical significance of its Portage and Main location, which is a municipally-designated historical site.
"BMO understands that the building has become an icon in our vibrant community and would like to assure the community that decisions about the building's future will be handled with the utmost care," she wrote.
To that end, the bank is holding a public meeting on Sept. 17 at the Fort Garry Hotel to inform the public about the move and answer questions. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
The Bank of Montreal building at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Main Street was built in 1913 by the American architectural firm of McKim, Mead and White, according to the Manitoba Historical Society.
