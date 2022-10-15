Man accused of sexually assaulting woman during massage, may have assaulted others: Manitoba RCMP

A woman in southern Manitoba says she was sexually assaulted during a massage by a man she believed was a registered therapist, RCMP say — and police believe there may be other victims.

The woman filed a report with Steinbach RCMP on Friday, police said in a Saturday news release. She alleged she was assaulted during a massage by a man working out of a basement in the small community of Blumenort, just north of Steinbach and about 45 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

She said during the massage appointment, she was touched in an unwanted sexual way, according to RCMP.

While she believed the man was a registered massage therapist, RCMP said he is not. Massage therapy is currently not a regulated profession in Manitoba, according to the Massage Therapy Association of Manitoba, a non-profit industry association.

RCMP say Bernhard Unger, 51, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault. He remains in custody.

Police also believe there may be other victims, and ask anyone with any information to contact the Steinbach RCMP detachment at 204-326-4452.

Alleged assault during massage in Winnipeg

The case is the second allegation of a sexual assault during a massage appointment that's been reported to police in Manitoba this week.

In what appears to be an unrelated case, Winnipeg police said on Thursday that the the sex crimes unit was investigating a similar allegation.

A woman in her 20s went to a licensed massage therapy business in the 2000 block of Portage Avenue, in west Winnipeg, on Oct. 8, according to Winnipeg police.

During the massage, the therapist used sexually explicit language and touched the woman in an unwanted sexual way, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Thursday news release.

The woman reported the alleged assault to the business and to police, who began an investigation on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old man, whom police did not name, was arrested and faces a charge of sexual assault. He was released with conditions as required by the Criminal Code, police said.

The man is no longer an employee of the business, which police did not name.

The Winnipeg Police Service's sex crimes unit is continuing its investigation, and asks anyone who wants to speak to an investigator to call 204-986-6245.