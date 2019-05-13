Glider pilot hospitalized after crash south of Winnipeg

A pilot had to be rescued by firefighters after his glider crashed Monday near Blumenort, Man.

The aircraft crashed into trees and a power line on a farm about three kilometres east of the community, which is about 45 kilometres south of Winnipeg, at about 10 a.m.

A spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance said the pilot, 64, was airlifted to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre in stable condition.

At around 10 this morning, an ultralight airplane crashed into trees and a power line 3km east of Blumenort. We had to deenergize the line as fire crews rescued the pilot. For updates on the story, visit <a href="https://twitter.com/SteinbachOnline?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SteinbachOnline</a> <a href="https://t.co/DtTm12huGK">https://t.co/DtTm12huGK</a> <a href="https://t.co/vZdHJjYFDc">pic.twitter.com/vZdHJjYFDc</a> —@manitobahydro

He was rescued from the plane by the Steinbach Fire Department, which also set up a landing zone for the STARS helicopter, STARS said.

Hydro crews were called to turn off power in the line so firefighters could rescue the pilot, a Hydro spokesperson said, adding that crews were still at the scene as of 12:15 p.m.

RCMP said the Transportation Safety Board had been advised of the crash.

1012hrs-SFD dispatched to a plane crash east of Blumenort. —@SteinbachFire

