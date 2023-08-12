Blumenort, Man., woman seeks answers after stepfather charged in brother's shooting death

The sister of a Blumenort man shot and killed at a home in the southeast Manitoba community is remembering her younger brother as a well-loved person, after their stepfather was charged in his death.

"He was just the best person, the best brother, the best son, the best uncle," said Chanel Jones, who said her brother Dylan Jones, 27, died after being shot on the evening of Aug. 1 at their mother's house.

"Everybody loved him. He was just such a good person," she told CBC on Friday.

"He did not deserve this at all."

Steinbach RCMP responded to the residence around 7:45 p.m. after getting a call about a gun being discharged at the home, where Dylan, his mother and his stepfather had gathered for a family barbecue, Chanel said.

Officers and paramedics found Dylan with critical injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dylan Jones had moved to Blumenort from Winnipeg in April to be with his family, Chanel said. (Submitted by Chanel Jones)

Dylan's 43-year-old stepfather, Cory Jay Davis, was arrested at the home. He was charged Aug. 2 with criminal negligence causing death with a firearm and multiple firearms offences. He remains in custody.

"I was just in disbelief," said Chanel, who was on her way home from the gym when she found out what happened through another relative.

She said she was shocked when she drove toward her mother's home.

"All I remember is seeing my mother's street taped off and cops everywhere," said Chanel. "I was super confused."

Brother 'very close' with stepfather

Dylan had recently moved from Winnipeg to Blumenort, about 45 kilometres southeast of the city, to be closer to his family and get away from his struggles with alcohol, Chanel said.

"He was just trying to figure his life out, and he was doing well," said Chanel.

She and Dylan were inseparable when they were younger, and he spent a lot of time with friends and family, including Chanel's son and their sister's son and daughter.

He also enjoyed rapping and spent his free time writing songs. He was supposed to perform at a concert with his brother at the end of the month, something the 27-year-old was looking forward to, Chanel said.

But what makes her brother's death even harder to believe is how close Dylan was with their stepfather, Chanel said.

"I can't believe he would do this to him because they were close. They were very close," she said.

"My brother's supposed to be able to go to my mom's house and feel safe. It's just sick to think that's where he was supposed to be safe and feel safe and that's where it happened," she added.

"That's what I can't wrap my head around."

Chanel said she and Dylan were inseparable when they were younger. (Submitted by Chanel Jones)

Court records show Davis was convicted for aggravated assault in 2015 and assault in 2010 and 2007.

While Chanel said she knew he had been in custody before, she didn't know the extent of his criminal record and she wasn't very close to him.

"He seemed to have changed. He seemed to be better," Chanel said.

Now, Chanel is left trying to make peace with what happened.

"I'll just drive myself crazy trying to figure out 'why?'" Chanel said. "It happened, I have to accept it and move on."

She said she hopes her brother gets the justice he deserves.